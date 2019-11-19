Total War: WARHAMMER II – Grafik-Settings werden nicht gespeichert – Lösung

Erstellt ein neues Textdokument (Notepad) und fügt folgenden Inhalt ein: Inhalt des Textdokuments – ausklappen write_preferences_at_exit true; # write_preferences_at_exit , Write preferences at exit # app_multirun true; # app_multirun , Allow multiple instances of the application # x_res 1024; # x_res , Fixed window width # y_res 768; # y_res , Fixed window height # x_pos 440; # x_pos , Window position # y_pos 125; # y_pos , Window position # vfs_log_level 0; # vfs_log_level , 0 – off, 1 – mod-user, 2 – dev # unit_test false; # unit_test , unit test (for daily build) # gfx_first_run false; # gfx_first_run , First time application run # gfx_video_memory 0; # gfx_video_memory , Override available video memory (bytes) # gfx_fullscreen false; # gfx_fullscreen , Run the application in fullscreen or not # gfx_vsync false; # gfx_vsync , vertical synchronization # explicit_thread_affinity true; # explicit_thread_affinity, Enable thread affinity # enable_steam_update_thread true; # enable_steam_update_thread, Enable Steam Update Thread # gfx_aa 0; # gfx_aa , Set antialiasing, 0-no, 1 = FXAA # gfx_texture_filtering 0; # gfx_texture_filtering , Set texture filtering, 0-trilinear, 4- anisotropic 16x # gfx_texture_quality 0; # gfx_texture_quality , Set the quality of textures. 0 – small, 3 – ultra # gfx_device_type 1; # gfx_device_type , Set device type, 0-D3D11 1-D3D11, 2-GL3 3-D3D12 # gfx_ssao false; # gfx_ssao , Enable Screen Space Ambient Occlusion buffer # gfx_distortion true; # gfx_distortion , Enable Distortion Effect buffer # gfx_depth_of_field 0; # gfx_depth_of_field , Set depth of field quality 0 – off, 2 – high # gfx_fog 0; # gfx_fog , Set the fog level. 0 – low, 1 – high # gfx_unlimited_video_memory false; # gfx_unlimited_video_memory , Enable unlimited video memory allocation # gfx_tesselation false; # gfx_tesselation , Enable tesselation # gfx_alpha_blend 0; # gfx_alpha_blend , Set the alpha blending quality, 0 – alpha test, 1 – standard OIT, 2 – Intel accelerated AOIT # gfx_gpu_select 0; # gfx_gpu , Select gpu on a multi-gpu config, 0 = first gpu, 1 = second gpu, … # gfx_direct_resource_access false; # gfx_direct_resource_access , Enable Direct Resource Access # gfx_sky_quality 0; # gfx_sky_quality , Set the quality of sky. 0 – low, 3 – ultra # gfx_unit_quality 0; # gfx_unit_quality , Set the quality of units. 0 – low, 3 – ultra # gfx_building_quality 0; # gfx_building_quality , Set the quality of buildings. 0 – low, 3 – ultra # gfx_water_quality 0; # gfx_water_quality , Set the quality of water. 0 – low, 3 – ultra # gfx_shadow_quality 0; # gfx_shadow_quality , Set shadow quality. 0 – off, 4 – extreme # gfx_tree_quality 0; # gfx_tree_quality , Set tree quality. 0 – low, 3 – ultra # gfx_grass_quality 0; # gfx_grass_quality , Set grass quality. 0 – low, 3 – ultra # gfx_terrain_quality 0; # gfx_terrain_quality , Set terrain quality. 0 – low, 3 – ultra # gfx_lighting_quality 0; # gfx_lighting_quality , Set lighting quality. 0 – low, 1 – high # gfx_unit_size 0; # gfx_unit_size , Set unit size. 0 – small, 3 – ultra # gfx_screen_space_reflections false; # gfx_screen_space_reflections , Enable Screen Space Reflections. # gfx_dx12_multi_gpu false; # gfx_dx12_multi_gpu , Enable DirectX 12 multi GPU support. IMPORTANT: the Steam Overlay must currently be disabled or the game will crash ; Steam -> Settings -> In-Game -> Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game # gfx_gamma_setting 2; # gfx_gamma_setting , Set gamma correction # gfx_brightness_setting 1.2; # gfx_brightness_setting , Set brightness # gfx_resolution_scale 1; # gfx_resolution_scale , 0-1 Resolution scale that 3d scene is rendered at and then upscaled to fill the scene (so lower is better performance, but looks worse) # gfx_screenshot_folder “./screenshots”; # gfx_screenshot_folder , Folder to where save screenshots relative to Empire directory # gfx_gpu “”NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980″”; # gfx_gpu , The GPU description # gfx_effects_quality 0; # gfx_effects_quality , Set effects quality. 0 – low, 3 – ultra # gfx_vignette false; # gfx_vignette , Enable vignette # gfx_blood_effects false; # gfx_blood_effects , Enable Blood effects # batter_meter false; # battery meter , Show battery status # porthole_3d false; # porthole_3d , If true, portholes in UI use 3d models. Otherwise use 2d images. # fix_res true; # fix_res , Forbid window resizing # fix_window_pos true; # fix_window_pos , Forbid window repositioning # camera_move_speed 100; # camera_move_speed , Set camera movement speed # camera_turn_speed 5; # camera_turn_speed , Set camera turn speed # cinematic_smoothing -15; # cinematic_smoothing , Set battle cinematic smoothing level, must be negative. # default_battle_camera_type 0; # default_battle_camera , default battle camera: 0-totalwar 1-rts 2-debug 3-cinematic 4-arena # mouse_wheel_sensitivity 50; # mouse_wheel_sensitivity , mouse wheel sensitivity: <0-100> default value = 50 # invert_cam_x_axis false; # invert_camera_x_axis , invert camera tilting up/down # invert_cam_y_axis false; # invert_camera_y_axis , invert camera panning left/right # ui_mouse_scroll true; # ui_mouse_scroll , Allow/disallow scrolling of the map by putting the cursor at the edge of the screen # lock_cursor_to_window false; # lock_cursor_to_window , If true, cursor will be clamped to confines of game window # battle_camera_shake_enabled true; # battle_camera_shake_enabled , Enable battle camera shake effects # ui_colour_profile 0; # ui_colour_profile <0|1|2|3>, 0 = default, 1 = deuteranopia, 2 = protanopia, 3 = tritanopia # ui_scale 1; # ui_scale , Scale of UI, 1 is default size. Can range between 0.5-2, 0.5 being half size and 2 being double size, but can only scale up if running 1440p or larger res # ui_selection_markers 1; # ui_selection_markers , Show the selection markers under the units (0 is off, 1 is show on mouseover/hold space, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_path_markers 1; # ui_path_markers , Show paths in naval battles (0 is off, 1 is show on mouseover/hold space, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_target_zones 1; # ui_target_zones , Show firing arcs etc (0 is off, 1 is show on mouseover/hold space, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_unit_auras 1; # ui_unit_auras , Show unit auras (inspiration/scare ranges) (0 is off, 1 is show on mouseover/hold space, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_unit_id_cats 1; # ui_unit_id_cats , If true, will show category icon part of unit cats (0 is off, 1 is show on mouseover/hold space, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_unit_id_bars 2; # ui_unit_id_bars , If true, will show bars (health, ammo) part of unit cats (0 is off, 1 is show on mouseover/hold space, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_unit_id_status 1; # ui_unit_id_status , If true, will show status part of unit cats (0 is off, 1 is show on mouseover/hold space, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_unit_id_threat 1; # ui_unit_id_threat , If true, will show threat of enemy units to current selection if just a single unit selected # ui_unit_flags 2; # ui_unit_flags , If true, will show 3d flags above units (0 is off, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_unit_tooltip_effects 2; # ui_unit_tooltip_effects , If true, will show ability effects on unit tooltip (0 is off, 2 is locked on all the time) # ui_leaf_clipping 2; # ui_leaf_clipping , If true, will hide nearby leaves to make fighting in forests more user friendly (0 is off, 1 is just clip on hold space, 2 is locked on all the time) # show_projectile_trails true; # show_projectile_trails , Show projectile trails… # ui_show_help_markers true; # ui_show_help_markers , Show/hide the markers that indicate various things such as disembark zones and bastions # ui_telestration_always_on false; # ui_telestration_always_on , Enables telestration for single player (for if want to draw for replays, or videos, etc) # ui_card_mode true; # ui_card_mode , Determines if card panel shown or minimised # ui_radar_mode true; # ui_radar_mode , Determines if radar panel shown or minimised # ui_radar_scale 1; # ui_radar_scale , Scale of battle radar # ui_unit_tooltip_expand_mode 2; # ui_unit_tooltip_expand_mode <0|1|2>, 0 = never expand, 1 = delayed expand, 2 = always expand # battle_groups_locked_by_default true; # battle_groups_locked_by_default , If true, groups created in battle will default to locked formation groups. Otherwise will default to selection groups (default) # battle_run_by_default true; # battle_run_by_default , If true, drag out orders (right click, alt+left, and shift right click drawing of paths) will run by default, otherwise will walk (default is run) # battle_skirmish_default false; # battle_skirmish_default , If true, units in battle with skirmish will have it on by default # battle_defend_default true; # battle_defend_default , If true, units in battle with skirmish will have it on by default # scroll_transition_enabled true; # scroll_transition_enabled , If true, scrolling camera/tacmap will auto-transition between the two (default on) # chat_window_pos_x 0; # chat_window_pos_x , chat windows position on screen # chat_window_pos_y 47; # chat_window_pos_y , chat windows position on screen # chat_window_width_scale 1; # chat_window_width_scale , chat windows dimensions on screen # chat_window_height_scale 1; # chat_window_height_scale , chat windows dimensions on screen # browser_window_pos_x 265; # browser_window_pos_x , browser windows position on screen # browser_window_pos_y 159; # browser_window_pos_y , browser windows position on screen # browser_window_width_scale 1; # browser_window_width_scale , browser windows dimensions on screen # browser_window_height_scale 1; # browser_window_height_scale , browser windows dimensions on screen # ui_unit_id_scale 0; # ui_unit_id_scale , Sets scale of unit banners # battle_realism_mode false; # allow_battle_realism_mode , Imposes legendary difficulty settings on battle ui; no radar, reduced tooltip and banner information for enemies and restricted camera # ui_onscreen_kb false; # ui_onscreen_kb , Enable on-screen keyboard for touch # unit_info_expanded true; # unit_info_expanded , If true, unit info panel will show all stats # unit_info_show_description false; # unit_info_show_description , If true, shows short description on unit info panel. If false shows bullet points summing up unit # unit_info_shown_in_battle false; # unit_info_shown_in_battle , If true, unit info panel is shown in battle # alliance_faction_colours false; # alliance_faction_colours , If true, units in battles will be coloured based on allegiance to player rather than using their faction colours to make it easier to tell units apart # ui_show_space_bar_options true; # ui_show_space_bar_options , If true, when holding space will show list of options to customise ui visualisation # battle_time_limit 60; # battle_time_limit , Sets the time (in minutes) for each battle. -1 for unlimited # battle_difficulty 0; # battle_difficulty , Sets the handicap for battles. Positive gives advantage. -2 is vhard, -1 is hard, 0 normal, 1 easy # autoresolve_difficulty 0; # autoresolve_difficulty , Sets the handicap for battles that are autoresolved. Positive gives advantage. -2 is vhard, -1 is hard, 0 normal, 1 easy # campaign_difficulty 1; # campaign_difficulty , Sets the handicap for campaigns. Positive gives advantage. -2 is vhard, -1 is hard, 0 normal, 1 easy # advice_level 0; # advice_level , Sets advice level in the game # advisor_mode 2; # advisor_mode , Sets Advisor options. 0 – text only, 1 – audio only, 2 – text and audio both # adc_enabled true; # adc_enabled , Determines if aide de camp is enabled # campaign_time_limit -1; # campaign_time_limit , Sets the time (in minutes) for each round of the campaign. -1 for unlimited # campaign_tacmap_filter_default -1; # campaign_tacmap_filter_default , Bitmask filter remembered for tacmap icon filters; this one is for tacmap not in diplomacy # campaign_tacmap_filter_diplomacy 0; # campaign_tacmap_filter_diplomacy , Bitmask filter remembered for tacmap icon filters; this one is for tacmap in diplomacy # automanage_regions false; # automanage_regions , Let the AI manage taxes etc in players regions # multithreaded_model_enabled true; # multithreaded_model_enabled , Run the battle model on a separate thread # subtitles false; # subtitles , Display subtitles during movies # force_large_armies_enabled false; # force_large_armies_enabled , If true, will override limits for custom battle so can have as many large armies as want. However, there is a high chance of lag/crashing with too many units that a lot of machines cannot handle. # sound_master_volume 100; # sound_master_volume , master sound volume 0-100 # sound_music_volume 100; # sound_music_volume , music sound volume 0-100 # sound_advisor_volume 100; # sound_advisor_volume , advisor sound volume 0-100 # sound_previous_advisor_volume 100; # sound_previous_advisor_volume , Last modified sound value # sound_vo_volume 100; # sound_vo_volume , vo sound volume 0-100 # sound_sfx_volume 100; # sound_sfx_volume , sfx sound volume 0-100 # sound_previous_master_volume 100; # sound_master_previous_volume , Last modified sound value # sound_previous_music_volume 100; # sound_music_previous_volume , Last modified sound value # sound_previous_vo_volume 100; # sound_previous_vo_volume , Last modified sound value # sound_previous_sfx_volume 100; # sound_master_previous_volume , Last modified sound value # sound_master_enabled true; # sound_master_enabled , master sound enabled # sound_music_enabled true; # sound_music_enabled , music sound enabled # sound_vo_enabled true; # sound_vo_enabled , vo sound enabled # audio_speaker_configuration 0; # audio_speaker_configuration , 0 = 2.0 Speakers, 1 = 2.0 Headphones, 2 = 5.1, 2 = 7.1 # audio_quality 0; # audio_quality , 0 = high(default), 1 = medium, 2 = low # audio_mute_in_background true; # audio_mute_in_background , Mute game audio when not in focus # audio_api_type 0; # audio_api_type , 0 = detect, 1 = XAudio2, 2 = DirectSound, 3 = wasapi # voice_chat_enable true; # voice_chat_enable , Enables VOIP functionality in Steam. (default = true) # voice_chat_microphone_gain 100; # voice_chat_microphone_gain , voice_chat_microphone_gain (0-100). # voice_chat_microphone_gain_boost true; # voice_chat_microphone_gain_boost , Boost microphone gain. # voice_chat_volume 100; # voice_chat_volume , Voice chat volume (0-100). # voice_chat_transmit_only_when_key_pressed true; # voice_chat_transmit_only_when_key_pressed , voice_chat_transmit_only_when_key_pressed (otherwise always trasnmitting). # bink_use_thread true; # bink_use_thread , tells bink to use asynchronous update, increased performance on some systems, decreased on others. (default = true) # number_of_threads 0; # number_of_threads , Set the number of threads <= 0 – automatic, >0 = explicit number # proximity_fading false; # proximity_fading , When enabled, entities will automatically fade out as get close to them rather than clipping with camera. # unit_spotlights true; # unit_spotlights , When enabled, units will have a spotlight over their unit banners in underground battles to help see them. # number_of_threads_for_campaign_pathfinder_cache 0; # number_of_threads_for_campaign_pathfinder_cache , Set the number of threads to be used for the campaign pathfinder cache. This is independent from and additional to the number_of_threads. < 0 – automatic up to the specified number, >= 0 – explicit number # campaign_zocs_always_shown_for_selected_force false; # campaign_zocs_always_shown_for_selected_force , Always displays the zone of control for the selected force, not just when the mouse is over it. # autosave_to_disk_and_cloud false; # autosave_to_disk_and_cloud , Save a copy of autosaves to the cloud # save_to_cloud true; # save_to_cloud , Default to saving to cloud # incremental_autosave_enabled false; # incremental_autosave_enabled , If enabled, campaign will automatically create a new autosave each turn #